Warning issued to secure your garden furniture

Secure your garden furniture.

That’s the warning from Louth Weather as Storm Ellen prepares to hit Ireland tonight.

While the worst of the conditions will be in the south and west of the country, this area will not escape strong gusts over the next few days.

Louth Weather’s forecast read: “WEDNESDAY – A few glimmers of sunshine here and there this morning, but overall it will be dull and cloudy today, especially in and around uplands areas. Rain, already in Dublin, will push slowly northwards across Co Louth during the early to middle part of the afternoon. This will continue on and off through the evening. Light easterly winds will pick up as the rain arrives, gusting to 50 kph. Max 17°C.

“Tonight will see showers and clear spells. A very windy night for the time of year, with gusts up to 80 kph possible.

“THURSDAY – A sunny start. Dry for much of the morning. A showery afternoon with some heavy and possibly thundery ones in the mix. Another windy day with SE winds gusting to 60kph.

“Remaining windy and showery for Friday and the weekend … more on this in tomorrow’s extended forecast.

“I would strongly advise anyone with garden furniture (especially trampolines and gazebos), or anything that may take flight, to ensure they are taken down or made secure before tonight.”