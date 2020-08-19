Warning of Lion’s Mane jellyfish on local beaches

Louth County Council have issued a warning of dangerous Lion’s Mane jellyfish being spotted on beaches throughout the county in recent days.

People are advised to take precaution when on beaches as a result.

The local authority said: “Their stings can cause nausea, cramps, headaches & other symptoms.

“For treatment tips go to: https://hse.ie/eng/health/hl/water/bathing/jellyfish-in-irish-coastal-waters.html

“To search for a jellyfish id-card, go to https://watersafety.ie”