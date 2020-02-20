Warrenpoint Town keeper given three month ban for altercation with fans

Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Mark Byrne has been handed a three month ban by the Irish FA following an incident following the Irish Cup clash against Ballymena Utd at Milltown at the start of the month.

The Knockbridge man confronted a number of travelling fans at the end of the Irish Cup fixture on February 1st.

A statement issued today said that the 19-year-old had been found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute and has been suspended for six months, three of which are suspended for 18 months.

The suspension will commence on Monday February 24th.

Warrenpoint Town chairman Connaire McGreevy said after the incident that Byrne was “physically assaulted” and the subject of “sectarian verbal abuse” however this was rejected by Ballymena who in a statement said they were unaware of “any evidence or reference to sectarian abuse directed at the keeper other than the allegation from Warrenpoint.”

Both Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United have been found guilty of spectator misconduct and fined £250 and £750 respectively.