Watters confident that Narrow Water Bridge project is ‘still alive’

A local councillor has insisted that the Narrow Water Bridge project is “still alive”.

The proposed bridge, stretching from Omeath in Co Louth to Warrenpoint in Co Down, was due to open in 2015 but was hit by a series of problems. After several delays and a significant funding shortfall, the project was scrapped in 2013.

However, speaking to BBC News NI yesterday, Cllr Antóin Watters said the project is still “alive”.

The Carlingford-based Sinn Féin representative said Louth County Council has confirmed to him that it is satisfied planning permission for the project have been retained, after work was recently carried out at the site of the proposed crossing.

“There were a lot of conflicting stories in the media, so I wanted to get reassurances for myself and my constituents,” Cllr Watters said.

“The (Council) officials assured me that all the works that needed to be done were done and the planning is still intact.”

An artist’s impression of the Narrow Water Bridge

The scrapping of the project in 2013 led to the loss of €17.4m of European funding, which had previously been allocated to the project. That money was then redistributed to other projects, with the cross-border Enterprise train stock among the beneficiaries.

Planning permission on the Northern Ireland side of the project was due to lapse in October 2017 but at the eleventh-hour, Louth County Council, the project’s applicant, sent workers to the site to conduct works to preserve permissions.

Since then, it has proven difficult to secure confirmation in relation to whether the works achieved their aim but Cllr Watters insists planning permission remains in place.

He said: “From all the investigations I’ve been doing and from the reassurances I’ve got from Louth County Council and from the Newry council, sufficient works have been done to enable to project to stay alive.”

Across Carlingford Lough in Warrenpoint, Jim Boylan of the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network is also confident that planning permission has been retained.

