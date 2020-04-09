Watters declares Cooley Peninsula and Carlingford closed to non-locals for Easter

A local Councillor has declared the Cooley Peninsula and Carlingford area as closed to visitors this weekend.

In a video post on Facebook yesterday evening Sinn Féin’s Antóin Watters appealed to people from travelling to the scenic north Louth location this weekend.

Easter is traditionally a busy one in Carlingford and with good weather expected there are fears of an influx of people looking to utilise the area’s other amenities including beaches, forest walks and mountain trails.

“Easter is coming up at the weekend and I’ve had a lot of constituents who have contacted me who are worried about non-locals coming into the area,” said Cllr Watters.

“Tourism is very important in this area and we do rely on a lot of people coming in but at the minute the Cooley Peninsula and the Carlingford area in particular is closed.

“The message from me today is please stay away, please stay safe and please respect the locals in this area.

“The Guards are working on an operation over the weekend so there will be a lot of checkpoints and they will be checking where people are going. It’s only essential travel so please stick to essential travel because that’s the only way we’re going to get back to normal. Stay safe. We’ll get through it all together and Happy Easter.”