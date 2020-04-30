Watters hits out at amount of dog fouling on local roads and pathways at present

A local councillor has hit out at the amount of dog fouling on paths and roads around the county at present.

Highlighting the situation in Lordship, Sinn Féin’s Cllr Antóin Watters said the issue of dog poo had become a “major issue over the last few weeks” and said he had received numerous complaints from residents in relation to it.

While specifically mentioning Lordship and surrounding areas, the problem is known to be countywide with more people walking dogs at present as their form of exercise during lockdown.

Cllr Watters said: “Dog fouling has become a major issue over the last few weeks and I have been contacted by numerous residents in Lordship and surrounding areas.

“I had raised the issue previously with Louth County Council and they are not providing this service anymore. However they have agreed to empty the existing bins which in time will be removed.

“I would plead with dog walkers to take the foul home with them and dispose of it properly.”