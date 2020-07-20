Watters hits out at those responsible for dumping on Cooley Mountains

Local Councillor Antóin Watters has hit out at those responsible for dumping tonnes of waste at a scenic area of the Cooley Mountains.

The Sinn Féin representative posted the above image to social media today showing hundreds of cans, bottles and other items in one of the most picturesque parts of the county.

Reacting to the find, Cllr Watters said: “It was more of an effort to bring this litter up here to dump than bring it to a recycling centre. 90% of the material is recyclable.

“I have contacted the Litter Wardens to investigate. Let’s hope they can get some information and a fine to follow.”