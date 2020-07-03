Watters pleads for public to help identify culprits behind dumping in north Louth

Local Councillor Antóin Watters has once again pleaded with the public to help clamp down on littering in scenic areas of north Louth.

The Sinn Féin representative published a series of images on his Facebook page today showing dumping at the Turf Road, Edentubber into Tullagh, Omeath.

He said: “Unfortunately these posts are becoming too regular at the moment.

“There is no doubt the Turf Road is a litter black spot. These images show a trail of destruction from the Turf Road, Edentubber into Tullagh, Omeath.

“I can’t stress this enough Louth County Council has a dedicated Lo Call Customer Service number : 1890 202303 or 042-9335457. Please use these to report any vehicles you see dumping or acting suspicious.”