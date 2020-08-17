Weather advisory for wet and windy weather issued by Met Éireann for Co Louth

A weather advisory for wet and windy weather has been issued for Co Louth by Met Éireann.

The advisory came into force at 12 noon today and will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday August 22nd.

Met Éireann said: “Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected at times this week with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings.

“Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas.”