Weather conditions set to improve next week

The country might be on a virtual lockdown because of the Coronavirus but the good news is that the weather is set to improve over the next few days.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their extended forecast for this weekend and into next week.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – As I outlined on Monday, after almost two months of The Atlantic dominating our weather, it finally looks like the conveyor belt of low pressure systems and their associated wind and rain will come to an end over the coming week.

“BACKGROUND: A weak ridge of high pressure over us today. More unsettled over the weekend, as a Low passes just north of Ireland. From Monday, pressure increases steadily, reaching 1040hpa by this time next week.

“FRIDAY – Some slow moving cloud about this morning, but many areas will see lots of blue skies and pleasant spring-like sunshine. Dry. Turning increasingly cloudy this afternoon. Light SE winds picking up later in the day. Max 8°C. Wet and quite windy through the early part of tonight. Minimum 7°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry and cloudy for the morning. Wet for the afternoon. Drier with a few showers for Saturday evening. Fresh southerly winds. Max 10°C.

“SUNDAY – A mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, though quite a lot of dry weather too. Fresh and gusty NW winds. Max 9°C. Frost likely Sunday night.

“NEXT WEEK – Conditions improving as the week progresses. The exact positioning of the high pressure will determine what weather we will get. In the early part of the week it looks like being south of Ireland, which may lead to cloudy conditions with some light rain at times.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.