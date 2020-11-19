Weather for the next few days will be ‘not too bad’

The next few days are set to be “not too bad” with lots of dry weather expected.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for the coming days.

The summary from Thursday to Sunday is as follows:

Temperatures – Average

Rainfall – Average (and most of this at night)

Windspeed – Slightly above average

Sunshine totals – Average

Sunrise – 8.05am

Sunset – 4.15pm

“BACKGROUND – A continuation of the recent setup with The Atlantic in control and Low pressure systems heading eastwards. However there’s one small change that will have a big effect on our weather. High pressure to our south is pushing these systems further north which means they will have very little effect of us.

“THURSDAY – A lovely winter’s day. On the cold side at only 7°C (coldest day so far) but there’ll be lots of blue skies and sunshine. Dry. Moderate NW winds backing SW later. Cloudy and dry early tonight, but rain arriving around midnight. Minimum 5°C this evening rising to 9°C after the rain arrives.

“FRIDAY – A wet start with overnight rain lingering through much of the morning. The rest of the day will be dry but cloudy. Fresh SW winds. Max 12°C.

“SATURDAY – Some light rain to begin the day, but this will clear early in the morning. The rest of the day will be dry with a mix of sunny spells and clouds. Fresh SW winds. Max 10°C. Dry Saturday night but there may be a slight frost.

“SUNDAY – A mix of sunny spells and cloud. Dry. Moderate SW winds. Max 9°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a continuation of this middle-of-the-road weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.