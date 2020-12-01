Weather set to get much colder from Wednesday onwards

The weather is set to get much colder from Wednesday on.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary for the week read:

Temperatures – above average Monday and Tuesday, then colder

Rainfall – Below average. Very little rain expected over the next 9 days.

Wind speeds – Below average

Sunshine – Below average

Sunrise – 8.25am

Sunset – 4.05pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure to our SW keeps things generally settled from Monday to Wednesday, with a continuation of recent “dry but cloudy” conditions. Things become more complicated from Thursday as a Low over Britian looks set to drag some colder air down from Arctic regions.

“TUESDAY – Cloudy but generally dry. Light westerly winds. Max 10°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A few sunny breaks possible but mostly cloudy and dry. Moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds. Cooler at 8°C. Some rain due on Wednesday night.

“THURSDAY – A damp start with some light rain through the morning. The rest of the day should be cloudy and mostly dry. Some showers will push our way and these could turn wintry over higher ground. Moderate west to northwest winds. A cold day with temperatures around 5°C. Moderate NW wind. Cold at 5°C. A widespread frost on Thursday night.

“FRIDAY – Mostly dry with a mix of sunny spells and clouds. A risk of some showers but these will be hit or miss. Fresh NW winds. Cold again at 5°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications suggest more dry but mostly cloudy weather, though there will be some sunny spells, more likely on Sunday. Moderate NW winds. Temperatures around 6°C with frost likely overnight.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest that a ridge of high pressure will control things on Monday, but a deep area of low pressure comes our way Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Finally there is a risk of some wintry showers over high ground on Thursday and Friday. However the exact details remain unclear, so I’ll update as the week progresses.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.