Weather set to improve later in the week with mostly dry weekend in store

The weather is set to improve later in the week with a mostly dry weekend to look forward to.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

The summary read as follows:

Temperatures slightly cooler than average.

Sunshine in short supply Monday to Thursday, but improving late in the week.

While overall rainfall will be about average, most will fall on Tuesday with the rest of the week mostly dry.

Light winds Tuesday, Wednesday and the weekend, otherwise quite breezy.

“BACKGROUND – Similar setup to recent weeks, with high pressure to our South, but too far away to stop Atlantic lows pushing east towards us. However high pressure gets just a bit closer to us than it has in recent weeks, so overall I’m expecting this to be a better week than we’ve seen recently.

“MONDAY – Drier than yesterday. There will be a few showers about today (more likely the further West and North you are). A few areas will get lucky and have a dry day. Some sunshine, but a lot of cloud too. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Max 16°C.

“TUESDAY – Wet! Rain most of the day. Light to moderate southerly winds backing easterly later. Cold at 13°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy but there will be some sunny spells. Later on Wednesday there’s a risk of some rain pushing east, but this may just stay South and miss us altogether. Light to moderate NE winds. Max 16°C.

“THURSDAY – Quite similar to Wednesday. Max 18°C.

“FRIDAY – A mix of sunshine and showers. Moderate NW winds. Max 17°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Not looking too bad at all. Mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Light winds. Temperatures around 18°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Reasonable start to next week but I think we’ll see low pressure showing up again as the week progresses.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.