Weather set to improve later in the week with mostly dry weekend in store
The weather is set to improve later in the week with a mostly dry weekend to look forward to.
That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.
The summary read as follows:
- Temperatures slightly cooler than average.
- Sunshine in short supply Monday to Thursday, but improving late in the week.
- While overall rainfall will be about average, most will fall on Tuesday with the rest of the week mostly dry.
- Light winds Tuesday, Wednesday and the weekend, otherwise quite breezy.
“BACKGROUND – Similar setup to recent weeks, with high pressure to our South, but too far away to stop Atlantic lows pushing east towards us. However high pressure gets just a bit closer to us than it has in recent weeks, so overall I’m expecting this to be a better week than we’ve seen recently.
“MONDAY – Drier than yesterday. There will be a few showers about today (more likely the further West and North you are). A few areas will get lucky and have a dry day. Some sunshine, but a lot of cloud too. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Max 16°C.
“TUESDAY – Wet! Rain most of the day. Light to moderate southerly winds backing easterly later. Cold at 13°C.
“WEDNESDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy but there will be some sunny spells. Later on Wednesday there’s a risk of some rain pushing east, but this may just stay South and miss us altogether. Light to moderate NE winds. Max 16°C.
“THURSDAY – Quite similar to Wednesday. Max 18°C.
“FRIDAY – A mix of sunshine and showers. Moderate NW winds. Max 17°C.
“THE WEEKEND – Not looking too bad at all. Mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Light winds. Temperatures around 18°C.
“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Reasonable start to next week but I think we’ll see low pressure showing up again as the week progresses.”
You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.