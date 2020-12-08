Weather set to turn milder but more unsettled this week

The weather is set to turn milder over the next few days but more unsettled.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary for the week read as follows:

Temperatures – below average Monday, then average to above average

Rainfall – Dry for the first half of the week, wetter Wednesday to Friday.

Wind speeds – Average

Sunshine – Below average

Sunrise – 8.35am

Sunset – 4.00pm

“TUESDAY – Generally cloudy with a few spots of rain today, but many areas staying totally dry. Fresh NW winds will clear any persistent fog from recent days. Max 6°C. Dry tonight with some long clear spells. Frosty with a minimum of 1°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. Dry in the morning, but rain arriving for the afternoon and evening. Moderate occasionally fresh SE winds. Max 6°C.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy and mostly dry. Moderate southerly winds. Max 8°C. Rain due on Thursday night.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy with some light showers at times throughout the day. Moderate southerly winds. Max 9°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications suggest mostly cloudy weather, with rain likely both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Mild at 10°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest a continuation of the Atlantic based middle-of-the-road weather.

“Finally there is NO signs of any proper winter weather in the next ten days. There are some suggestions of colder weather developing around 21 December, but making predictions on weather that far away carries no certainty.”

