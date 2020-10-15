Weekend ahead set to be cool but mostly dry

This weekend is set to be cool but mostly dry.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for the coming weekend.

Louth Weather’s summary from Thursday to Sunday was as follows:

Temperatures – Below average

Rainfall – Below average

Windspeed – Below average

Sunshine totals – Average

Sunrise – 7.55am

Sunset – 6.20pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure remains close by and is the major influence on our weather over the coming days. Things change on Monday as Atlantic lows take over, so expect more rain and wind next week.

“THURSDAY – Dry in most areas with just the odd shower about. A mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate easterly winds. Max 12°C. Mostly dry with a mix of clear spells and clouds tonight. Minimum 6°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry (small risk of the odd shower). A mix of clouds and sunshine, but overall cloudier than today. Moderate occasionally fresh easterly winds. Cold at 11°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy with some sunny spells. Moderate easterly winds. Max 12°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. A mostly cloudy day. Moderate SW winds. Max 12°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a much more unsettled week. After weeks of high pressure being the major influence, Atlantic lows dominate.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.