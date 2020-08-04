Welcome boost for local motor trade as new car sales soar in July

The local motor trade received a welcome boost last month with 514 new cars sold in the month of July.

While this was down 2.28% on the 526 cars sold in the same month of last year, it was a welcome boost for an industry that had seen sales tumble by over 70% since the country went into lockdown back in March.

It will now be hoped that the 202 market continues to grow with sales for the year already 24.6% down on this time last year with 1,827 new cars sold in Louth in the first seven months of 2020 compared to 2,423 in the same period of 2019.

The biggest selling model last month was Toyota with 69 sales. This was followed by Skoda (64), Volkswagen (62), Nissan (50), Hyundai (40), Ford (39), Kia (37), Peugeot (35), Renault (26) and SEAT (20).

The biggest selling models were the Toyota Corolla, Toyota C-HR and Nissan Qashqai, all of which sold 22 models each. This was followed by the Volkswagen Tiguan and Peugeot 3008 (19 each), Skoda Octavia (17), Renault Captur and Toyota Yaris (15 each), Ford Kuga (14) and Hyundai Tucson (13).

The jump in sales makes July the second best selling month this year after January when there were 786 cars sold.

Data from SIMI shows there were 1,312 new 201-registered cars sold in Co Louth in the first six months of the year. This is down 30.8% from the first half of last year when there were 1,897 191 cars sold in the county.

This was the lowest sales figures for the first six months of the year in Louth since 2013 when there were just 1,103 cars sold in the first half of the year.