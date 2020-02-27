Well known local businessman Leo O’Callaghan passes away

The death has occurred of well known local businessman Leo O’Callaghan.

Leo, from the Chapel Road in Haggardstown, was best known for running O’Callaghan Insurances which was founded by his father Leo O’Callaghan Snr in 1949. The company also run the QuoteMe.ie brand from their base at the Blackthorn Business Park on the Coes Road.

Leo was also a founder of O’Callaghan Travel, based at the Clanbrassil Centre, but sold the business on a number of years ago. He was also well known in local sporting circles having supported a number of local organisations down through the years.

From ‘Roschoill’ on the Chapel Road in Haggardstown, Leo passed away peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Clodagh (née Crummier), daughters Caeva, Sinead and Aveen, grandchildren Jack, Timmy, Theo, Rebecca, Poppy and Zoe, sons-in-law Conor, Dave and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Leo will be reposing at his home (Eircode A91 KW2k) from 3pm until 8pm on Friday, with parking at St Fursey’s Church car park. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.