Well known local businessman Pat Holland passes away

The death has occurred of well known local businessman Pat Holland.

The Little Mills man was best known for running Holland’s Hardware on Park Street.

He passed away peacefully in the Louth County Hospital this morning.

As well as building up a successful business, Pat was well known in GAA circles as a proud member of the Annaghminnon Rovers club and in 2007 was honoured with a GAA President’s Award for his contribution to the game.

He is survived by his wife Maeve, children Alan, Barry, Shirley, David, Jarlath and Daniel, grandchildren, son in law Stephen, daughters in law Síle, Siobhan and Mags, brothers Brian, Peter, Aidan, Johnny and Brendan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Pat’s funeral Mass will take place privately, for family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown at 3pm on Sunday.

Sympathy to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.