Well known local publican Jimmy McGeough passes away

The death has occurred of well known local publican Jimmy McGeough.

The Kilkerley man was best known for running The Windsor Bar on Vincent Avenue since 1986. Jimmy had also previously ran The Jockey’s on Anne Street and The Fane on Park Street and had over 70 years experience in the licensed trade.

The Windsor Bar, now run by his son Donal, confirmed Jimmy’s passing on their Facebook page this morning.

They said: “It is with a heavy heart we bring the news of Jimmy McGeoughs passing.

“Our takeaway service will be postponed until next weekend as we grieve the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“We thank all of a staff and customers for their support and understanding during these difficult times.”

The McGeough family are synonymous in the local pub trade with sons Andrew and Eugene running McGeough’s on Roden Place and Kennedy’s Bar respectively.

Jimmy is survived by wife of 62 years Maureen, children Andrew, Seamus, Maria, Patricia, Thomas, Clare, Donal, Eugene and Freda as well as a wide circle of in-laws, grandchildren and cousins.

Sympathy to Jimmy’s family, friends and customers. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be made but will be held in private due to Covid-19 restrictions.