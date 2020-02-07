Wet and windy conditions expected this weekend as Storm Ciara arrives

Temperatures are set to drop close to freezing tonight with wet and windy conditions over the course of the weekend as Storm Ciara arrived in Ireland.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather said: “The high pressure that give us the recent run of settled weather has now pushed east over Germany. So more unsettled today. Cloudy. Dry with just the odd patch of light drizzle. Rain will arrive later this evening and continue into the early part of the night. SE winds gusting to 60kph. Max 9°C.

“Becoming dry and clear after midnight. While the winds will prevent a widespread frost, temperatures will drop close to freezing in sheltered spots and with wet roads some icy stretches are possible by morning.

“A dry sunny start to Saturday. Cloudy by late morning and for the rest of the day. Rain arriving mid to later afternoon and continuing well into Saturday night. Strong SW winds through the afternoon with max gusts of 75kph. Winds easing for a time Saturday evening. Max 8°C.

“Sunday will start wet. Drier conditions with a mix of sunny spells and showers for most of the day. Strong SW winds for most of the day, with max gusts of 80kph likely during the morning and a slow reduction during the afternoon. Mild at 12°C.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.