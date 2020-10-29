Wet and windy few days ahead but better conditions in store for next week

It’s due to be wet and windy for the next few days but the good news is that next week is looking much more settled.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

While it will be wet for much of the coming days, Louth Weather said much of the rain will be at night)

The summary for Thursday to Sunday read as follows:

Temperatures – Average

Rainfall – Above average

Windspeed – Well above average

Sunshine totals – Below average

Sunrise – 7.25am

Sunset – 4.50pm

“BACKGROUND – The Atlantic, jetstream and low pressure dominate over the coming four to five days, with two or even three low pressure systems coming close to Ireland. High pressure then takes control, so much better next week.

THURSDAY – A wet day with rain for much of the day, though it will generally become lighter and more intermittent as the day progresses. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds. Mild at 15°C. Tonight starts wet but it will become dry. Minimum 9°C.

“FRIDAY – A decent day. It will be dry (the odd shower is possible) and quite sunny. Moderate SW winds. Max 11°C. Wet and windy later Friday night.

“SATURDAY – A wet start but rain will clear in the morning. Mostly cloudy with some sunny spells later on. Some showers about through the afternoon. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds gusting to 65kph. Max 14°C. Wet and windy late Saturday night.

“SUNDAY – Mostly dry. A mostly cloudy day, but the sun will break through at times, especially in the morning. Some showers could develop in the afternoon. Fresh to strong SW winds. Max 13°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a much more settled week. An Atlantic low approaches NW Ireland late Monday but fades rapidly as it does, so its impact will be minimal. Thereafter High pressure takes overs from Tuesday to Friday, with light winds and lots of dry weather in store. It will become cooler with widespread night frosts.”

