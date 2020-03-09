Wet and windy week in store on local weather front

It’s due to be a wet and windy week on the local weather front.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather says rainfall will be above average this week and while it will be mild Monday and Tuesday, conditions will get cooler on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast reads as follows: “Yet again The Atlantic dominates our weather. The jetstream positions right over Ireland from today to mid Thursday. Several lows will come our way, though at this stage none look particularly strong.

“MONDAY – A dry start but rain will arrive into all areas between 10am and 11am. It will continue through the afternoon. Some rain lingering into this evening but it will become lighter and more intermittent. South to SW winds picking up this morning, strongest early afternoon. Mild at 11°C.

Rain on and off Monday night. Fresh SW winds. Very mild with temperatures falling no lower that 11°C.

“TUESDAY – A dull damp start, but it will become drier and brighter as the morning progresses. Sunshine and scattered showers for the afternoon. A windy day with westerly winds gusting to 60kph. Max 10°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Mostly dry in the morning. Sunny spells and showers for the afternoon. Rain arriving late in the day. Fresh occasionally strong SW winds. Max 8°C.

“THURSDAY – Another showery day. Strong westerly winds. Max 8°C.

“FRIDAY – Generally dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Winds lighter that previous days. Max 9°C.

“SATURDAY – Dull with some light rain. Moderate SW winds. Max 10°C.

“SUNDAY – Back to a mix of sunny spells and showers. Fresh NW winds. Max 8°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Early indications suggest pressure rising into St Patrick’s week, so for the first time in quite a while, I’m optimistic we may see an end to the wind and rain.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.