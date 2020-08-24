Wet Tuesday ahead but good weekend to look forward to

There’s a bit of good news in store on the local weather front at last.

While Tuesday is set to be wet and windy, conditions are expected to improve after that with the weekend looking good.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures around or slightly below average.

Windy Tuesday, otherwise light winds.

Wet on Tuesday, dry most other days.

Sunniest Monday, Friday and the weekend.

Sunrise 6.25am. Sunset 8.30pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure over us on Monday gets pushed away Tuesday as another deep Atlantic low approaches from the west. Thursday sees another low come in towards us, but this should be weak. High pressure builds for Friday and the weekend.

“MONDAY – A decent day today. Dry. Some good sunny spells. Cloudier towards evening time. Light SE winds to begin will become moderate later. Max 16°C. Rain arriving after midnight.

“TUESDAY – A wet and windy start with SE winds gusting to 65kph. This is not as strong as last week and they will ease off slowly during the morning. A wet day with lots of rain. Moderate SE winds for the afternoon, will freshen again Tuesday night. Max 18°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A dry but generally cloudy day. Moderate NW winds. Max 18°C.

“THURSDAY – Some showers, but mostly dry. A mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate easterly winds. Max 16°C.

“FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND – Early indications are looking good. No rain is expected. Some clouds about but much sunnier than it has been. Moderate northerly winds will make it feel cooler at 16°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – It looks like The Atlantic will be in charge but with high pressure not too far away, conditions should be about average. Possible cooler northerly winds arriving as we move into September.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.