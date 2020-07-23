Wetter than average weather expected until Saturday

The weather locally is due to be wetter than average until Saturday.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming days.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY

Temperatures around average

Not much sunshine

Wetter than average up to Saturday, then turning much drier

Winds average

“BACKGROUND – Similar setup to recent weeks. The Atlantic and low pressure continue to dominate. High pressure off to the SW is just not close enough to keep our weather settled.

“THURSDAY – Improving. The last of the overnight rain will clear by late morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy but dry. A few sunny breaks will develop later. Light NW winds. Max 19°C. Dry tonight, but mostly cloudy with a few clear spells. Calm.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy but dry for the morning and afternoon. Rain arriving around teatime. Light to moderate SE winds. Max 18°C. No need for the duvet Friday night as temperatures won’t fall below 16°C.

“SATURDAY – The morning should be dry with sunny spells. The afternoon will see showers developing. By late afternoon, some of these will turn heavy and they will be slow moving in a light westerly wind. Max 19°C.

“SUNDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers. The showers should be lighter and shorter-lived than on Saturday. Moderate occasionally fresh SW winds. Max 18°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Similar middle-of-the-road weather to recent weeks; turning slightly cooler but quite dry with some sunshine at times.

Again I’m seeing no signs of a return of any proper summer weather.”