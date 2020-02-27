What to expect from Louth Local Enterprise Week 2020

“It’s that time of year again, time to get out of the office, factory or shop and join us for Local Enterprise Week Louth from 2nd – 6th March,” so says Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy.

Louth County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) are here to help business owners through all the challenges of starting and growing a business. For Enterprise Week 2020, the LEO team have put together a great programme of free events to help locals to start, plan and grow their business. The full schedule is online at localenterprise.ie/louth.

Thomas explains: “We start the week with an innovative half-day seminar focussing on efficiency, productivity, profitability and growth. Hosted by Noel Davidson and Muireann Fitzmaurice of The Entrepreneurs Academy, this session is for any business owner who really wants to drive growth.”

On Tuesday, Louth’s students take centre stage at the Louth County Finals of the Student Enterprise Awards. Students from secondary schools in Louth will compete for a place in the National Finals in Croke Park in May.

Miriam Simon will deliver a high energy seminar for retailers called “Bricks & Clicks” in Drogheda (Monday) and Dundalk (Wednesday). The sessions will focus on practical, innovative ideas that retailers can apply in store and online to drive sales.

Anyone thinking of starting a business can join Sarah Maguire for “Could You Be Your Own Boss”, two evening seminars in Dundalk (Monday) and Drogheda (Wednesday). Sarah will help develop ideas and provide lots of practical advice about getting started.

Business owners thinking of taking on new staff can discover the range of supports available at the “Employment Incentives” lunch on Wednesday in Dundalk.

He continues “Our highly popular, Business Advice Clinics will take place on Thursday in Omeath, Ardee and Dunleer in addition to the weekly clinics in Dundalk (3rd) and Drogheda (5th). These free, 50 minute one-to-one clinics are designed to help business owners overcome their own individual challenges.”

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Local Enterprise Week, the women of Network Louth will host an evening seminar in The Mill Enterprise Hub Drogheda. With guest speakers Deborah Somorin and Siobhan Sweeney speaking on the theme of Stepping Up and Driving Change this will be a great learning and networking opportunity.

Thomas continues: “And the highlight of the week will be the Louth County Final of the National Enterprise Awards at The Monasterboice Inn, just outside Drogheda. we will announce the company that will go forward to represent Louth at the National Enterprise Awards Finals in The Mansion House Dublin in May. Hosted by LMFM’s Gerry Kelly, the event will also feature a keynote address by Sonia Deasy of Pestle and Mortar, winner of the 2019 National Enterprise Award. Everyone is welcome to attend but pre-booking is essential.”

Thomas McEvoy concludes “Local Enterprise Week, from 2nd – 6th March, is all about you and your business. We invite you to visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth and book yourself in for one or more of our learning and networking events. It’s important to take time out for you and your business and we look forward to seeing you at Local Enterprise Week Louth.”