Widespread frost expected for next few nights but the days will be dry

There will be widespread frost in the area for the next couple of nights but the days will be relatively dry.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for this coming weekend.

Louth Weather said: “A weak depression passes close to Ireland’s west coast today. After this passes, the good news is that high pressure takes control, so lots of dry settled weather on the way. Temperatures slightly below average, but no signs of any proper winter weather on the way.

“THURSDAY – Wet and windy this morning and into the early afternoon. SE winds gusting to 65kph. Thankfully things improve later, with winds easing and drier brighter conditions arriving by mid to late afternoon. Mild at 11°C. Dry tonight with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 2°C so a widespread frost by morning.

“FRIDAY – A dry bright day with lots of sunshine. Moderate westerly winds. Cold at 6°C. Dry and clear Friday night with a widespread sharp frost as temperatures fall to -2°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry but quite a lot of cloud about. Almost calm. Cold at 5°C. -2°C Saturday night.

“SUNDAY – Dry and bright. Light to moderate SW winds. Max 6°C. Frost early and late.

“NEXT WEEK – High pressure dominates. So lots of dry, settled weather with light winds. The exact positioning of the high determines where our airflow comes from, and whether we will have a cloudy high or a clear high. At present it looks like this will be a cloudy high, so expect me to be forecasting lots of ‘boring cloudy but dry’ weather next week! The benefit of cloudy highs is that the nights will not be as frosty.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.