Wind warning issued for Co Louth for tonight

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Louth and 13 other counties.

The warning comes into effect at 9pm tonight and is valid until 2am tomorrow.

For Louth, as well as Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Wexford, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, Met Éireann has said west to northwest winds will reach mean speed of 50-65km/h, with gusts of 90-110km/h.

The forecaster said the combination of strong winds coupled with high tides will again bring an increased risk of coastal flooding.

