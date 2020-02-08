Wind warning upgraded to orange due to Storm Ciara

Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning to Status Orange nationwide for tomorrow morning, with Storm Ciara set to bring strong winds.

Met Éireann said: “On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.

“A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.”

The warning comes into place from 5am Sunday until midday.