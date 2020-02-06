Windy conditions expected across the weekend

Windy conditions are due to kick in this weekend with wind speeds well above average.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the weekend ahead.

Louth Weather said: “High pressure to our southeast keeps things settled today but The Atlantic takes control tomorrow and will stay in charge for the coming week. With a strong jetstream and several low pressure systems expected to pass close to Ireland, wind speeds will be well above average.

“THURSDAY – A dry pleasant day. Hardly any wind to begin, but it will become breezier later. A few sunny spells, but mostly cloudy. Max 9°C. Dry tonight. Mostly cloudy. Frost unlikely. SE winds gaining strength (gusting to 50kph).

“FRIDAY – Cloudy. Mostly dry, though there will be some patchy light rain at times. More persistent rain arriving after dark. SE winds gusting to 65kph by mid afternoon. Max 9°C.

“SATURDAY – Some sunny spells to start the day but mostly cloudy. Dry for much of daylight hours, but rain arriving around teatime. Southerly winds peaking mid to late afternoon at about 80kph, easing Saturday evening. Max 9°C.

“SUNDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers. Strong SW winds all day, probably strongest during the late morning when gusts up to 90kph are possible. Max 11°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Colder on Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Mostly dry with the odd shower, these wintry over higher ground. The rest of the week remains unsettled with more windy weather a strong possibility.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.