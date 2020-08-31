Winning start for new boss Giovagnoli as Dundalk FC advance in FAI Cup

Dundalk FC made a winning start under new interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli with a 2-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup at St Colman’s Park yesterday evening.

The visitors hit the front on 29 minutes when Dane Massey crashed a shot to the net off the underside of the crossbar after being setup by Michael Duffy.

Cobh Ramblers 0-2 Dundalk

Dane Massey gave Dundalk a 29th minute lead in today's #FAICup clash pic.twitter.com/ktJjaQXU7u — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 30, 2020

Dundalk largely controlled proceedings but only put the result beyond doubt 12 minutes from the end when David McMillan slotted home a penalty kick after Daniel Kelly went down in the box.

And David McMillan converted a penalty after the break to ensure new manager Filippo Giovagnoli got off to a winning start pic.twitter.com/uRqHoOY0hI — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 30, 2020

Dundalk will learn their Europa League qualifying opponents later today when the draw takes place in Switzerland at midday. Possible opponents for the champions are Linfield (Northern Ireland), KuPS (Finland), Floriana (Malta), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) and Inter Escalades (Andorra).

The side are not in action again until Friday September 11th when they welcome Shelbourne to Oriel Park.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, John Kavanagh, Darryl Walsh (Stephen O’Leary 55), Ben O’Riordan, Charlie Lyons; Ian Turner (Nathan Coleman 86), David Hurley, Martin Coughlan (Greg Henry 55), Conor Drinan (Bryan Murphy 86), Darragh Crowley (Cameron Harlson 61), Lee Devitt. Subs not used: Gavin Ryan (GK), Mikey Foley.

DUNDALK FC: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Sean Murray (Daniel Kelly 67); Stefan Colovic (John Mountney 67), Will Patching (Jordan Flores 54), Michael Duffy (Sean Gannon 80), David McMillan. Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (GK), Darragh Leahy, Nathan Oduwa.

REFEREE: Alan Patchell.