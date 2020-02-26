Witnesses sought after theft of tools from van at Mountain View

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the theft of a number of tools from a van in the Point Road area in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Mountain View area between 1am to 2am on Friday night/Saturday morning.

A large quantity of tools were taken, mostly from the Milwaukee brand.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who has been offered tools for sale is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.