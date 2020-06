Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Carlingford in the early hours of this morning.

According to the Cooley Community Alert group, a dark Volkswagen Golf was involved in causing damage to a vehicle parked on Dundalk Street at around 12.30am this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the matter is asked to contact Carlingford Garda Station on 042 937 3102.