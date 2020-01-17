Witnesses sought to hit and run outside Dundalk Garda Station

A local woman has appealed for information after a hit and run incident outside Dundalk Garda Station yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at around 5pm approaching the roundabout at the Friary church.

Ailish Morgan claims a white Northern-registered BMW rear ended her before driving off.

She claims the BMW’s passenger headlight was damaged due to the collision and asked for anyone who witnessed it to contact her.

She said: “If anybody has any details or had a dash cam and might have been around that area could you pm me please I would really appreciate any help on this matter as there was there was serious damage done to my vehicle.”

You can contact Ailish via her Facebook page here.