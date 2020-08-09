Woman rescued from Cooley Mountains after suffering leg break

A rescue operation took place on the Cooley Mountains yesterday afternoon after a female hill walker got into difficulty.

It is understood the woman broke her ankle while walking on Slieve Foy in Carlingford.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm with Gardaí, Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116, the Greenore Coastguard and members of the Dublin/Wicklow mountain rescue team all attending.

The woman was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment where a full recovery is expected.

Picture credit: Carlingford Lough and the Cooley Peninsula Facebook page