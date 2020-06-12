Woman testifies that Garda murder accused told her he had ‘shot a cop in Ireland’

A woman from the United States has testified that the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe told her four years ago in New York that he had “shot a cop in Ireland”.

Molly Staunton, who was the girlfriend of the accused Aaron Brady’s flatmate at the time, said he was in distress at the time because his girlfriend was pregnant and he was worried he would not be “a good father” to his son.

She gave evidence by video link yesterday in the Central Criminal Court in the trial of Mr Brady, from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe and to a second charge of robbing €7,000 in cash and cheques on 25 January 2013 at the Lordship Credit Union.

Ms Staunton worked in a bar in New York in 2016, a 15-minute walk from the apartment Mr Brady shared at the time with two other men from south Armagh.

She said she was in a relationship with one of the other men and visited the apartment daily.

According to a report from RTÉ, she said she went to the apartment one evening in July 2016 and two of the men were on a couch in the living room.

She said she was sitting on the other couch between 7pm and 8pm when Mr Brady came out of his bedroom “in distress” and went on “a huge rant”. She said he was “intoxicated, crying and going kind of crazy”.

His girlfriend from Kerry was pregnant at the time and Ms Staunton said that Mr Brady said he wanted to be a good father to his son, but was not sure he would be. He said he needed money and did not want to be working in construction, she said.

She testified that Mr Brady also said that “he was in fear of the cops coming to the apartment because he shot a cop in Ireland. He was worried he did not have enough money to take care of his son.”

Mr Brady, she said, did not say where he shot a cop, but “he did say he was the most feared man in Ireland and that he was not making enough money in construction. The cops in Ireland were looking for him.”

“It didn’t really process with me at the time,” she said.

“I was in shock but almost didn’t really believe it, I didn’t fully believe it.”

On August 29th, Homeland Security officers arrived at her home with Gardaí outside and she spoke to the Gardaí who told her they were investigating Detective Donohoe’s murder.

She said she told the Gardaí she had information for them and went to the police station with them and made a statement.

The trial is continuing.