Woodie’s to re-open stores from Monday

Woodie’s have announced that they will be re-opening their stores from this coming Monday.

This includes the company’s store at Dundalk Retail Park.

A statement from the company confirming the re-opening today said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority so please take on board measures and follow the direction of our colleagues when shopping with us.”

The company said they would be limiting the numbers in store and maintaining 2m social distancing. Sanitisation stations will be at the front of every store and no one under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter for now.

Perspex screens have been erected at every checkout and staff will be wearing facemasks and shields.