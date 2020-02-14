Work begins on new Applegreen filling station at Dundalk Retail Park

Construction work has begun on the new Applegreen filling station at Dundalk Retail Park.

Contractors have moved in in recent days to begin groundworks on the site, located in front of the existing KFC drive thru.

‘Coming soon’ posters have also been erected on site outlining that the Applegreen is on the way and will include the Bakewell Café and a Burger King drive thru.

The filling station has been in the plans since 2017 but was given the go ahead for the second time last October. It is planned to build a 466sqm station at the site, just off the Inner Relief Road.

It will contain three food offerings (offer 1 – 19.8sq.m, offer 2 – 16.5sq.m and offer 3 – 14.8sq.m), a new retail area of 100sq.m (including ancillary off-licence, 4.1sq.m), a seating area (69.47sq.m) and a back of house area for storage, toilets and food preparation (192.2sq.m).

Food offering number three will include a drive-thru hatch facility and will involve hot food for consumption off the premises.

The service station building will have a storage yard to the rear and will contain eight signs (three on the north façade, one each on the west and east façade and three on the south façade), along with one logo on the north façade.

There will also be six pump islands with branded canopy over it, with signage to three sides.

Other developments include a new two-way road along the south boundary, landscaping, outdoor seating, jet wash, brush wash, car wash storage (12sq.m), picnic area, car parking spaces, boundary treatment around the perimeter of the site, play area, refueling point, vents, underground tank farm, main ID sign, drive-thru lane, provision of one vehicular entry point and two exit points and ‘welcome’ and ‘exit’ signs.