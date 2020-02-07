Work completed on new €7 million IDA Advance Office Building in Dundalk

Newry-based building contractors Felix O’Hare & Co Ltd have completed the €7 million IDA Advance Office Building in Dundalk.

The new building at the Finnabair Industrial Estate is a facility just shy of 33,000 square feet, sat on a site encompassing 4.2 acres, and within the Sustainable Energy Zone, hub of Dundalk’s 2020 initiative spearheaded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Aimed at providing high quality office accommodation to IDA clients, it is also part of the SEAI game-plan of stimulating a move towards sustainable energy practice, an ethos incorporated in the building itself.

With plans for the €7m build only announced in April 2016, the challenge facing main contractor Felix O’Hare & Co Ltd was transforming a greenfield site into a state-of-the-art office space in what amounted to a relatively short time frame (work started July 16th 2018).

It was a challenge they duly accepted. First up was excavation of the site at the Finnabair Industrial Park, off Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road, then pad and strip foundations, and on to a two-storey fully-reinforced concrete frame and in-situ concrete floors.

The impressive main reception on the ground floor is replicated on the first floor, with a feature steel frame atrium. This double-height glazed entrance enhances natural light and reduces artificial light dependency.

Designed to accommodate four separate clients, the first of two floor-plates measures 16,921 square feet, the first floor a further 15,898 square feet, both wrapping around that central atrium. The building also houses two 8-person lifts and three perimeter reinforced concrete stairs with risers and services.

The roof features 166×50 kVA PV (Photovoltaic) panels that convert sunlight into electricity, fire-rated AOV roof lights, and plant rooms – complete with a walkway that takes you over a large attenuation tank.

Work on the building’s façade required substantial scaffolding, and features brick curtain walling, Kingspan louvred panels, and Profilit feature glass walls. The deep reveals were one of the more challenging design ideas to bring to fruition for van Dijk Architects Ltd, but provide one of the building’s distinctive features. The interior is a shell and core base build with raised access flooring and full ceiling tiles. A blank canvas for prospective tenants capable of supporting 100% expansion (subject to planning permission) the concrete floors have also been mechanically ground, honed, and polished. Add into the mix a ventilation system, meeting, communications, and data rooms, plus shower and toilet facilities. The exterior works include the creation of a new entrance for vehicles to serve the entire facility, 145 car park spaces, 52 for bicycles, and appropriate landscaping with hedge and tree screen planting to the site boundaries.