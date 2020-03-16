Work set get underway on new Dundalk Dog Rescue Centre

Contracts have been signed to begin work on the new Dundalk Dog Rescue centre planned for Dromiskin.

The go ahead for the new facility at Whiterath was granted in January 2018 having been first submitted the previous April.

According to the group on social media at the weekend, a commencement notice for planning has been submitted with the hope that a contractor can be on site next week.

The centre will comprise of treatment facilities, a reception with public waiting/viewing areas, staff and administration areas, sanitary facilities and ancillary accommodation.

The development will also include provision of a new single storey dog kennel facility to the side and rear of the existing building to accommodate 45 dogs.

They have also been approved for solar panels on the roof of the complex, two ancillary storage buildings, the upgrade of the existing car park area, the provision of enclosed and outdoor dog exercise areas, a service yard and waste treatment.