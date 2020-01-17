Work underway in restoring old signage on Park Street and Earl Street

Work got underway yesterday on restoring old signage on Earl Street.

The sign for ‘O’Connell & Co Wholesale Tea Warehouse, Ham & Bacon Store’ used to wrap around from 1 Park Street onto Earl Street on the buildings currently occupied by MacFar Property Management taking in the former McCusker’s Shop, the Europa Take Away and Magee’s Pharmacy on Earl Street.

Over the years the signage has become faded but a local photographer prompted the restoration process to begin while shooting scenes of the town recently.

Darran Rafferty is best known for his range of calendars of the area released annually. While preparing the 2020 edition last summer he had an idea to get the lettering above the shops restored to its past glory.

He subsequently approached Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS, who have enlisted Thinking Cap Design, based at Creative Spark in Dundalk, to carry out the restoration.

The signage as it was in its glory days and above main as it is now

Darran said: “I can’t wait to see it finished and back to its original state. It’s going to give Earl Street and Dundalk itself a massive boost.

“I know Dundalk BIDS have a few more ideas to come in 2020 so keep an eye out.”