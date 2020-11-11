World Day of Remembrance for road traffic accident victims takes place Sunday

It is 25 years ago this year since the first day dedicated to remembering road traffic victims began to be observed. The third Sunday in November each year is a time to remember the many people killed and injured on our roads, together with their families, friends and many others who are also affected. It is also a day to thank our emergency services and reflect on the tremendous burden and cost of this daily continuing disaster to families and communities.

Speaking in advance of this month’s commemoration, which takes place on Sunday 15th November, Adrian O’Sullivan, Road Safety Officer with Louth County Council reflected on the numbers who have lost their lives on the nation’s roads. “Over the period covering January 2009 to December 2019 a total of 1,957 people have lost their lives on Ireland’s roads. During the same period 69 people lost their lives here in County Louth.

“Despite reduced volumes of traffic as the result of Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, this year has seen an increase in the number of people killed countrywide on the roads. Louth has seen seven fatalities to date in 2020 compared to two during the same period in 2019.

“These figures don’t include the countless numbers left with life changing injuries over the same period which never make the news. We all know someone whose lives have been deeply affected by the loss of a friend, colleague, neighbour or member of the community. The effect on our emergency services, who deal with the consequences of crashes on a daily basis, is profound” added Adrian.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there are no commemoration events taking place this year, so please take a few moments to pause and remember anyone you know who has either lost their life or who has suffered received life changing injuries as the result of a road traffic accident on this year’s World Day of Remembrance on Sunday 15th November.