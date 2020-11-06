World premiere of David Keenan film takes place this Sunday

The world premiere of local singer/songwriter David Keenan’s new new film “Alchemy & Prose: A Concert Film” will take place this Sunday.

The film is featuring at the Doc’N Roll Film Festival alongside the new Phil Lynott, IDLES, Mike Skinner and The Streets, Talk Talk, Larry Levan and other feature lengths.

It will be broadcast for the first time at 7pm on Sunday and will be available on David’s YouTube channel afterwards.

The one hour 17 minute long film charts David’s musical career over the last number of years culminating in his sold out gig at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin last January.

It has been dedicated to the memory of band member Gar Kane who passed away recently.

A preview can be seen below…