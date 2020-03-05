Wuxi Biologics plan series of revisions to new facility in Dundalk

Chinese biopharma firm Wuxi Biologics are seeking to carry out a series of revisions and reconfigurations for plans for their new facility at Mullagharlin.

Last December Wuxi Vaccines Ireland Ltd were granted planning permission by Louth County Council for phase two of their local operation at the IDA Ireland Science and Technology Park.

This included a new three storey pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and a four storey lab.

Last month it was revealed that the Chinese firm planned to create a further 200 jobs at its €216 million facility after signing a $3 billion contract to develop vaccines.

As a result of this revisions have been made to their original plans. They have now submitted a renewed planning application to Louth County Council for the “revision and reconfiguration of the existing Planning Permission (Reg. Ref. No 19/861) necessitated by a strategic, phased approach to construction of the permitted development envelope.

The major change will see the size of the facility reduced from 15,275sqm to 10,275sqm.

The proposed new development comprises of a three storey biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility (sized approximately 10,275 square metres) with four storey administration and laboratory building (sized approximately 5,754 square metres) all approximately 25 metres high and with roof mounted plant and equipment and stacks.

They are also seeking the go ahead for a single storey canteen with pedestrian link sized approximately 600 square metres and approximately six metres high. Modifications will include revised and reconfigured internal layouts and elevations necessitated by the proposed strategic phased approach.

There will also be a relocation of four modular plant and equipment storage units sized approximately 45 square metres and 5 metres high per unit as well as the relocation of one single storey drum store sized approximately 50 square metres and 6 metres high and a single storey waste store sized approximately 40 square metres and 5 metres high.

Also included in plans is a proposal for a new single storey electrical/transformer room approximately 100 square metres and 5 metres high, a relocated single storey water pump house 140 square metres 6 metres high with sprinkler tank 8 metres diameter 14 metres high and city water tank 10 metres diameter 15 metres high.

Siteworks include a car park for 204 cars, docking areas, yard areas housing external plant, tanks and equipment, a large landscaped berm to the north and west of the facility, a surface water attenuation pond, roads and underground services, external lighting, security fencing, two vehicular entrances off the previously permitted internal road access currently under construction, bicycle shelters and facilities for E-car charging and disabled parking as well as all associated site works and landscaping.

This application consists of a variation to a previously permitted development for an activity for which a licence under Part IV of the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992 (as amended by the Protection of the Environment Act, 2003) is required. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanies this application

A decision on the matter will be made by April 28th.