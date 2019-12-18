Wuxi Biologics to hold recruitment day in Dundalk over the festive period

Wuxi Biologics are set to hold a recruitment day in Dundalk over the festive season.

They are hiring for several roles on their new campus in Dundalk which will be home to the largest contract manufacturing single-use biologics production facility in the world.

They are seeking applications from ambitious and talented people in the following areas: manufacturing, engineering, quality, supply chain and other key business functions.

Further details will be available at the recruitment open day on Saturday December 28th in The Fairways Hotel from 10am to 2pm.

A similar event will also take place in The D Hotel in Drogheda on Saturday January 4th from 10am to 2pm also.

For further information visit the careers web page at www.wuxibiologics.com or send your CV to wuxidundalk@wuxiapptec.com