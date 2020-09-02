Wuxi confirm six cases of Covid-19 at local plant

Management at the Wuxi pharmaceutical plant at Mullagharlin in Dundalk have confirmed six cases of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Chinese firm confirmed to this afternoon that six contractors involved with the construction of the facility had been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The statement said: “WuXi Biologics confirms that six employees of two contractor companies engaged in construction work at its new biopharma campus in Dundalk, Co Louth, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The cases arose over a three-week period up until August 31st.

“Covid-19 response protocols and procedures were put in place immediately and HSE guidance regarding testing, tracing and site safety protocols were rigorously followed.

“The employees’ immediate work colleagues were placed in isolation for a minimum period of 14 days as mandated by the health authorities and tested for Covid-19.

“Up until today, only two immediate contacts have tested positive with the other four cases relating to transmission in settings outside of the workplace.

“In all, 20 contractor staff remain in self-isolation.

“As soon as a case is notified to WuXi, all contractors on site are notified and they are then required to inform all of their employees of the situation and take all necessary and appropriate measures as laid down by the HSE regarding contact tracing and testing and other safety protocols.

“The WuXi site construction project team have followed the specific advice of Government, the HSE, the CIF and project management policy in relation to site health and safety and Covid-19 prevention and a strict Covid-19 avoidance regime applies across the construction campus.

“That regime has included deep cleans of all buildings and other areas on site following notification of positive tests as well as requirements for individual workers to clean toolboxes on arrival on site.

“Our thoughts are with the six individuals and those in self-isolation and their families at what must be a very worrying time for them.”

There have been no new confirmed cases in Louth for the last three days up until midnight on August 30th although the latest figures from NPHET last night when there were 217 cases suggest there will be at least five new cases confirmed for Louth when the county by county totals are updated later today.