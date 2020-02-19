XXI Ice to hold fundraiser for Maria Goretti Foundation

Local rolled ice cream company XXI Ice will host a fundraiser in aid of the Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship next month.

The event takes place at their premises on Clanbrassil Street on Sunday March 1st and will feature live music and face painting.

The organisers at XXI Ice said all funds raised on the day would go towards the Maria Goretti Foundation.

They said: “The facility’s future plans is to improve and extend the centre. The foundation is currently exploring a number of projects that will further enhance the centre including the following, 1) roofing the play area so it can be used all year around. 2) Additional rooms for children. 3) Provision of a sensory garden. 4) Research.

“We’ll have live music, DJ, face painting and free goodies on the day. All proceeds & donations on the day will be donated to the foundation. We hope to see everyone there!

“A small donation can make a huge difference to somebody else.”