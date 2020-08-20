XXI Ice to relocate to new store on Clanbrassil Street this Friday

Local ice cream shop XXI Ice will be re-locating to a new bigger and better store from tomorrow.

The premium hand rolled ice cream company will be moving just six doors down from their existing premises on Clanbrassil Street.

Their store opened last August and has gone from strength to strength since then with its range of ice creams, as well as coffee, waffles, crepes and donuts, proving hugely popular.

XXI Ice run by Dundalk man Tiernan O’Connor and is the North East’s only hand rolled ice cream maker.